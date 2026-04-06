Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 6

Tucker is hitting for a .273 BA, .351 OBP and .394 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored eight runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Tucker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Blue Jays will look to Max Scherzer (1-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.