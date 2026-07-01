Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Athletics On July 1

Tucker is hitting for a .239 BA, .335 OBP and .379 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 47 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 44 runs. Tucker has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn makes the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

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