Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Astros On May 4

Tucker is hitting for a .236 BA, .322 OBP and .362 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 23 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. Tucker has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Steven Okert makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

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