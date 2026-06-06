Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On Angels On June 6

Tucker is hitting for a .240 BA, .335 OBP and .391 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 38 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 29 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Jack Kochanowicz (2-4) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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