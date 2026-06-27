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Kyle Teel
Chicago White Sox

Kyle Teel

Chicago White Sox • #8 C

Kyle Teel And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On June 27

Kyle Teel and his Chicago White Sox will face the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Teel has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Teel had a .273 BA, .375 OBP and .411 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .786 and he scored 38 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 35 runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Teel

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