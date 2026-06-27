Kyle Teel And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On June 27

Teel had a .273 BA, .375 OBP and .411 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .786 and he scored 38 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 35 runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

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