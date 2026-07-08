Kyle Teel And White Sox Face Red Sox On July 8

Teel is hitting for a .205 BA, .286 OBP and .364 SLG with a 38.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored five runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.10 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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