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Kyle Teel
Chicago White Sox

Kyle Teel

Chicago White Sox • #8 C

Kyle Teel And White Sox Face Red Sox On July 8

Kyle Teel and the Chicago White Sox will face the Boston Red Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Teel has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Teel is hitting for a .205 BA, .286 OBP and .364 SLG with a 38.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored five runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.10 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Teel

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