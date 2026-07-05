Kyle Teel And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On July 5

Teel is hitting for a .222 BA, .317 OBP and .333 SLG with a 39% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored four runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Tanner Bibee (2-9) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 102 1/3 innings pitched.

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