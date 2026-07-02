Kyle Teel And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On July 2

Teel is hitting for a .231 BA, .333 OBP and .346 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored four runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Slade Cecconi gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.

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