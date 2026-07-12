Kyle Teel And White Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 12

Teel is hitting for a .180 BA, .281 OBP and .320 SLG with a 36.8% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .601 and he has scored seven runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn makes the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

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