FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Teel
Chicago White Sox

Kyle Teel

Chicago White Sox • #8 C

Kyle Teel And White Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 12

Kyle Teel and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Athletics at Rate Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Teel has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Teel is hitting for a .180 BA, .281 OBP and .320 SLG with a 36.8% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .601 and he has scored seven runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn makes the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Teel

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News