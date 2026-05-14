Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Twins On May 14

Stowers is hitting for a .224 BA, .322 OBP and .316 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 10 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first this season.

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