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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Twins On May 14

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Stowers has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .224 BA, .322 OBP and .316 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 10 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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