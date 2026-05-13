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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Twins On May 13

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Stowers has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .236 BA, .329 OBP and .333 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 10 runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 0-5 with a 6.92 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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