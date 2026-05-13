Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Twins On May 13

Stowers is hitting for a .236 BA, .329 OBP and .333 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 10 runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 0-5 with a 6.92 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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