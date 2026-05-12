Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Twins On May 12

Stowers is hitting for a .232 BA, .329 OBP and .333 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 10 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Bailey Ober (3-2 with a 4.19 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.

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