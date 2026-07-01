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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Rockies On July 1

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, July 1 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Stowers has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .235 BA, .324 OBP and .435 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 30 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 6 with a double, a triple and two RBIs) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Kyle Freeland (1-7) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 7.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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