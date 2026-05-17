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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Rays On May 17

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Stowers has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .205 BA, .300 OBP and .284 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .584 and he has scored 11 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (3-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.16 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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