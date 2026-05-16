Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Rays On May 16

Stowers is hitting for a .205 BA, .305 OBP and .289 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored 10 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.70 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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