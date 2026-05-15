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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Rays On May 15

Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Stowers has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .215 BA, .319 OBP and .304 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored 10 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Rays will look to Jesse Scholtens (3-2) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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