Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Rays On May 15

Stowers is hitting for a .215 BA, .319 OBP and .304 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored 10 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Rays will look to Jesse Scholtens (3-2) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.