Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Rays On June 7

Stowers is hitting for a .210 BA, .287 OBP and .363 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored 18 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Griffin Jax (1-4) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.