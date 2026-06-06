Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Rays On June 6

Stowers is hitting for a .216 BA, .294 OBP and .373 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 18 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (6-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season.

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