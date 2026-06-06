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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Rays On June 6

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at loanDepot park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Stowers has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .216 BA, .294 OBP and .373 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 18 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (6-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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