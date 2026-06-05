Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Rays On June 5

Stowers is hitting for a .221 BA, .301 OBP and .383 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 18 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (4-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.