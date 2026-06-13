Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Pirates On June 13
Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Stowers has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Stowers is hitting for a .220 BA, .306 OBP and .382 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 21 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Pirates.
The Pirates will send Bubba Chandler (2-7) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.91 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.