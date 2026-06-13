Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Pirates On June 13

Stowers is hitting for a .220 BA, .306 OBP and .382 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 21 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Bubba Chandler (2-7) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.91 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

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