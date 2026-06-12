Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Pirates On June 12

Stowers is hitting for a .213 BA, .298 OBP and .379 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 20 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

Braxton Ashcraft gets the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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