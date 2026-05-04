Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Phillies On May 4

Stowers is hitting for a .217 BA, .321 OBP and .283 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .603 and he has scored six runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.03 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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