Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Phillies On May 2

Stowers is hitting for a .205 BA, .326 OBP and .282 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .608 and he has scored five runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter (1-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.25 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

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