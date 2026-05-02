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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Phillies On May 2

Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will face the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Stowers has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .205 BA, .326 OBP and .282 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .608 and he has scored five runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter (1-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.25 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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