Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Phillies On May 1
Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Stowers has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Stowers is hitting for a .229 BA, .341 OBP and .314 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored four runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.
The Phillies are sending Zack Wheeler (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.