Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Phillies On May 1

Stowers is hitting for a .229 BA, .341 OBP and .314 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored four runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

The Phillies are sending Zack Wheeler (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

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