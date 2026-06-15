Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Phillies On June 15

Stowers is hitting for a .215 BA, .302 OBP and .370 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 21 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Zack Wheeler (5-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.22 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.