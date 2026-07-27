Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Phillies On July 27

Stowers is hitting for a .234 BA, .315 OBP and .441 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 37 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.

The Phillies are sending Zack Wheeler (10-2) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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