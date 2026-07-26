Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Padres On July 26

Stowers is hitting for a .230 BA, .313 OBP and .427 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 36 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Padres.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (6-5) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.23 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

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