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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Padres On July 25

Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will take on the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Stowers has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .229 BA, .310 OBP and .428 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 36 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Padres.

JP Sears (2-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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