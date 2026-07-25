Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Padres On July 25

Stowers is hitting for a .229 BA, .310 OBP and .428 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 36 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Padres.

JP Sears (2-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.