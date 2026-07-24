Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Padres On July 24

Stowers is hitting for a .229 BA, .312 OBP and .432 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 36 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Astros.

German Marquez gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.24 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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