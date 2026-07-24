FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Padres On July 24

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will square off against the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park, on Friday, July 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Stowers has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .229 BA, .312 OBP and .432 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 36 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Astros.

German Marquez gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.24 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News