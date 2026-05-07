Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Orioles On May 7

Stowers is hitting for a .224 BA, .318 OBP and .276 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored eight runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Cade Povich (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.