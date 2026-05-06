Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Orioles On May 6

Stowers is hitting for a .222 BA, .323 OBP and .278 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored seven runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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