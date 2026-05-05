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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Orioles On May 5

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will face the Baltimore Orioles at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stowers has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .240 BA, .333 OBP and .300 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored six runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Phillies.

Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.46 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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