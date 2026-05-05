Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Orioles On May 5

Stowers is hitting for a .240 BA, .333 OBP and .300 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored six runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Phillies.

Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.46 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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