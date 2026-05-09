Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Nationals On May 9
Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will take on the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park, on Saturday, May 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Stowers has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Stowers is hitting for a .206 BA, .296 OBP and .254 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .550 and he has scored eight runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.
Zack Littell (1-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 7.24 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.