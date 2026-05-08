Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Nationals On May 8

Stowers is hitting for a .220 BA, .313 OBP and .271 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored eight runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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