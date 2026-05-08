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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Nationals On May 8

Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will face the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Stowers has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .220 BA, .313 OBP and .271 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored eight runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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