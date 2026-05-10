Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Nationals On May 10
Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will face the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park, on Sunday, May 10 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Stowers has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Stowers is hitting for a .239 BA, .320 OBP and .343 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 10 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Nationals.
Cade Cavalli (1-2) takes the mound for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.