Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Nationals On May 10

Stowers is hitting for a .239 BA, .320 OBP and .343 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 10 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (1-2) takes the mound for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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