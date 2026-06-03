Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Nationals On June 3

Stowers is hitting for a .222 BA, .304 OBP and .375 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 18 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.