Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Nationals On June 3
Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Stowers has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Stowers is hitting for a .222 BA, .304 OBP and .375 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 18 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Andrew Alvarez will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.