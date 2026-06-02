Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Nationals On June 2

Stowers is hitting for a .221 BA, .301 OBP and .379 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 18 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.08 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

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