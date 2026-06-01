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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Nationals On June 1

Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 1 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Stowers has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .221 BA, .303 OBP and .360 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 17 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Mets.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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