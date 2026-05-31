Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Mets On May 31

Stowers is hitting for a .220 BA, .304 OBP and .356 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 17 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

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