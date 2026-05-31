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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Mets On May 31

Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Stowers has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .220 BA, .304 OBP and .356 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 17 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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