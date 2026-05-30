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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Mets On May 30

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Stowers has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .227 BA, .313 OBP and .367 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 17 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mets.

Christian Scott (0-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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