Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Mets On May 30

Stowers is hitting for a .227 BA, .313 OBP and .367 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 17 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mets.

Christian Scott (0-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.

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