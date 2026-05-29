Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Mets On May 29

Stowers is hitting for a .211 BA, .302 OBP and .341 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 16 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

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