Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Mets On May 22

Stowers is hitting for a .228 BA, .328 OBP and .366 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 15 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.

Tobias Myers (0-1) pitches for the Mets to make his second start of the season.

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