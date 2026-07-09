Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Mariners On July 9

Stowers is hitting for a .244 BA, .329 OBP and .472 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 36 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 1.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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