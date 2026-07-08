Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Mariners On July 8

Stowers is hitting for a .243 BA, .329 OBP and .462 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 35 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send George Kirby (7-7) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.