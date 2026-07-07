Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Mariners On July 7

Stowers is hitting for a .247 BA, .335 OBP and .470 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 35 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Bryan Woo (7-6) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.17 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

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