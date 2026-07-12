Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Guardians On July 12

Stowers is hitting for a .241 BA, .325 OBP and .459 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 36 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.