Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Guardians On July 11

Stowers is hitting for a .240 BA, .322 OBP and .460 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 36 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (2-9 with a 4.06 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.