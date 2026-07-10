Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Guardians On July 10

Stowers is hitting for a .243 BA, .327 OBP and .467 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 36 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

The Guardians are sending Parker Messick (7-5) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.

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