Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Giants On June 21

Stowers is hitting for a .221 BA, .314 OBP and .400 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 23 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.46 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.

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