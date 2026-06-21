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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Giants On June 21

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will square off against the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot park, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Stowers has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .221 BA, .314 OBP and .400 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 23 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.46 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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