Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Giants On June 20

Stowers is hitting for a .223 BA, .307 OBP and .404 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 23 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.